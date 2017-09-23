This 4-Ingredient High-Protein Sweet Potato Breakfast Takes 5 Minutes!

Smoothies and overnight oats are so last year. If you've become a fan of sweet potato toast, here's a little twist that offers tons of complex carbs and protein to fuel your morning, and it's gluten-free, Paleo, Whole30, and vegan. This breakfast can come together in five minutes (if you bake the sweet potato ahead of time), so this makes a great, quick breakfast you can meal prep for on Sunday.

At just over 400 calories, this naturally sweet breakfast offers 8.7 grams of keep-you-full-till-lunch fiber and almost 16 grams of protein (thanks to the almond butter and hemp hearts!). Aside from packing a protein punch, the hemp hearts, which are shelled hemp seeds, are low in carbs and a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which also contribute to that satiated feeling.

Enjoy this breakfast warm or cold, and feel free to get creative with the toppings! Use peanut butter instead of almond butter and chia seeds or salted cashews instead of hemp hearts. This breakfast is definitely something to wake up excited for!