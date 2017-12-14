 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
All the Reasons You Should Add Ghee to Your Diet — From a Doctor
Class Fitsugar
Dance Your Blues Away With This Feel-Good Cardio Workout
Shopping Guide
18 Ultrastylish Gifts For Your Athleisure-Obsessed Friend
Weight Loss
3 Mistakes Not to Make at the Start of a Diet

Benefits of Ghee

All the Reasons You Should Add Ghee to Your Diet — From a Doctor

Ghee has been used for centuries in Indian cooking and Ayurvedic medicine, but recently has caught lots of attention in the health and wellness space. But why? What's so special about ghee? Is ghee better than butter? What are the benefits?

With so many questions, we knew we needed an expert. We spoke with Dr. Amy Chadwick, ND at Four Moons Spa, a new modern space for healing and wellness in San Diego, CA, who told us all the possible benefits of adding ghee into your diet.

Related
Wake Up to Energizing, Metabolism-Boosting Matcha Bread

It Might Be Anti-Inflammatory

"A healthy, balanced diet requires healthy fats," said Dr. Chadwick. "Different types of fat can be more or less beneficial. Ghee, when sourced from grass-fed cows is rich in omega 3 and omega 6 fats and in short and medium chain fats which help modulate inflammation." So what does that mean for you? "These fats are easily broken down and digested by the body and support normal digestive, gallbladder, and cellular activity."

ADVERTISEMENT
Related
What's the Deal With Full-Fat vs. Fat-Free?

It Has Less Chance Of Triggering an Allergic Reaction

If you're lactose intolerant or sensitive, this is chief among the reasons you'll want to switch to ghee. "Ghee, or clarified butter, is made by heating butter to about 100 degrees and allowing for the proteins to settle to the bottom of the pan, leaving only the fat," said Dr. Chadwick. This is important because those solids that are left behind are the parts of butter that usually trigger an inflammatory response in some people.

"Butter contains casein and lactose, which many people have a hard time digesting or to which they have an allergic response. Removing these proteins allows for us to get the benefits of the fat and nutrients that are in butter without these reactions," she said. But keep in mind: "Not everyone who is allergic to dairy can tolerate ghee, but many can."

Related
This Is What Nutrition Experts Really Think About Dairy

It's Loaded With Vitamins

Did you know this healthy fat source also has some of the vitamins your body needs for healthy function? We didn't! "Nutritionally, ghee contains high amounts of vitamin A, conjugated linoleic acid, and butyric acid," said Dr. Chadiwick. Vitamin A is great for your immune health, your vision, and your reproductive organs, but it can also contribute to better heart health. "[Ghee] also contains small amounts (about five percent or the daily recommended intake) of vitamin K and vitamin E. It also contains small amounts of vitamin B12."

It Has Antioxitant Properties

As noted, you can find a lot of vitamin A and some vitamin E in ghee. "Vitamins A and E are fat-soluble vitamins, which are efficiently absorbed when they arrive in an already fat-rich food," said Dr. Chadwick. That means by taking your vitamins with a side of fat, you're making them more readily available for your body to use.

Related
Slow-Cook Your Own Ghee (aka Clarified Butter)

Here's why that's important: "They are strong antioxidants within the cells, protecting the cell from oxidative damage," she said. "Oxidative damage occurs when free-radical production within a cell is excessive. This can occur with excess sugar presentation [guilty!], excess metabolic stress, toxin exposure, poor mitochondrial function, and insulin dysregulation. Excess oxidative damage has been associated with inflammatory disorders and cancer." So there's a chance that adding in ghee to your diet might stave off disease thanks to the bioavailable antioxidants.

It Could Support Healthy Bones

But don't forget about the vitamin K content, either! Though not an antioxidant, it still plays an important role. "Vitamin K also works with calcium to maintain healthy bones and structure," she said. Your bones will also get some support from CLAs (which we'll explain in just a second).

And It Could Help Your Body's Overall Function

Bonus from vitamin K: it can also "help with healthy insulin and glucose management within the cell," said Dr. Chadwick.

Related
Sip on Any of These Teas to Stop Your Bloating in Its Tracks

We also got a tip from Melinda Hemmelgarn, registered dietitian with Organic Valley and host of Food Sleuth Radio Organic; she told POPSUGAR that "ghee (and butter) from 100 percent grass-fed cows has health benefits that come from higher levels of CLAs (conjugated linoleic acid, a type of fat with health-protecting properties) and higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids."

Dr. Chadwick expanded on this, saying, "Conjugated linoleic acid has been shown in studies both animal and human to reduce adipose (fat) tissue, support healthy bone remodeling, and support healthy digestive function, especially of the colon, potentially reducing colon cancer risk."

Even if you don't already have butter in your diet, it might be a good time to add ghee into the mix. "Adding ghee to the diet, even if you are not currently eating butter, can provide a healthy source of fats supporting a balanced metabolism, digestion, gallbladder function, and the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins," said Dr. Chadwick. "The specific benefits of feeding the cells of the digestive tract and supplying rich levels of vitamins and CLA make ghee a potentially therapeutic food."

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
Join the conversation
Popsugar InterviewsGheeHealthy Eating TipsHealthy LivingHealthy FatsFat
Healthy Eating Tips
I've Been Intermittent Fasting For 8 Months, and This Is What I Eat in a Day
by Jenny Sugar
Meal Prep Products
Holiday Fitness
13 Must-Have Gifts For the Meal Prep Obsessed (You Know Who You Are!)
by Jenny Sugar
Do I Need to Eat Breakfast to Lose Weight?
Healthy Eating Tips
Wanna Lose Weight? A Dietitian Says Breakfast Should Be Your Main Meal of the Day
by Gina Florio
Healthiest Food at Taco Bell
Healthy Eating Tips
Surprisingly, Not Everything at Taco Bell Is Terrible For You: Try These 8 Protein-Packed Orders
by Dominique Astorino
Healthy Foods to Eat at Night
Healthy Eating Tips
25 Healthy Foods to Eat at Night
by Tarah Chieffi
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds