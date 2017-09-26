 Skip Nav
A Trainer Gets Brutally Honest About Why You Aren't Seeing Results
The Secret to Losing Fat and Toning Your Backside

If you're trying to tighten up your butt and upper quads, you're not alone. This area is a problematic spot for women, and there's no single cure to change things overnight. According to celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser, increasing the intensity of your cardio and strength-training program is a great start. Anna's other piece of advice? "Put down the fork. No one needs to be eating five bowls of pasta a week and think that they're going to get rid of [fat] if they're doing 500 leg raises. It's just not going to happen."

So stick to a healthy eating plan, add plenty of cardio to your workout routine, and try out these helpful exercises to help you feel more confident the next time you slip into something slinky.

Step-Ups
Side Lunge to Curtsy
Elbow Plank With Donkey Kick
Plank Booty Leg Lifts
Sumo Squats
Side Saddle Leg Lifts
Bridge
Clam Series
Ahmed16099424 Ahmed16099424 2 years

Very nice

eoconnell5985 eoconnell5985 3 years

Yeah, I stopped reading at "put down the fork". How about encouraging good habits rather than putting people down for engaging in bad one? There's no need to be rude.

juliNoE juliNoE 3 years
Yes, what Jenbunchofnumbers said. But - this is a pretty good outside-the-norm set of exercises for runners to hit those smaller hip/glute muscles we're so good at neglecting but help so much to strengthen!
annielohr annielohr 3 years
The curtsy and side saddle images do not match how the exercise is described.
Jen3224744 Jen3224744 4 years
I wish you guys would stop publishing this crap. It's clearly written by someone with no understanding of physiology and has never worked anywhere near the fitness industry.
Jen3224744 Jen3224744 4 years
There is no such things as spot training---the body does not work like that---A million crunches won't give youa\u00a0 6 pack and all this crap won't lose your saddlebags--you have to reduce OVERALL BODY FAT
