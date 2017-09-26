The Secret to Losing Fat and Toning Your Backside

If you're trying to tighten up your butt and upper quads, you're not alone. This area is a problematic spot for women, and there's no single cure to change things overnight. According to celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser, increasing the intensity of your cardio and strength-training program is a great start. Anna's other piece of advice? "Put down the fork. No one needs to be eating five bowls of pasta a week and think that they're going to get rid of [fat] if they're doing 500 leg raises. It's just not going to happen."

So stick to a healthy eating plan, add plenty of cardio to your workout routine, and try out these helpful exercises to help you feel more confident the next time you slip into something slinky.