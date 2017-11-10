 Skip Nav
Perfect Gifts For the Outdoor Enthusiast

Your nature-loving friends may spend every weekend getting back to nature whether it be camping, hitting the slopes, or ascending mountains, but that doesn't mean they don't want a stylish gift to help them enjoy the outdoors. If you have a camper, hiker, or climber in your life, we've got the perfect gift for you to give. Whether it's hitting the trail, sleeping under the stars, or being the MacGyver of the wilderness, any of these award-winning items are bound to brighten the day of your outdoorsy friend.

The North Face Superlight sleeping bag
$349
from thenorthface.com
Buy Now
SteriPEN Water Purifier
$67
from rei.com
Buy Now
CamelBak L.U.X.E.
$110
from camelbak.com
Buy Now
Patagonia Women's Downtown Loft Jacket
$139
from patagonia.com
Buy Now
like this Olympus Stylus Tough
$399
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Leatherman Juice XE6
$75
from amazon.com
Buy Now
women's ProLite Therm-a-Rest
$68
from backcountryedge.com
Buy Now
Marmot
Girl's PreCip Jacket
$65 $45.50
from Marmot
Buy Now
Black Diamond Speed 30 Pack
$150
from rei.com
Buy Now
Baffin
Cush Booty Slippers
$35.99
from Zappos
Buy Now
Columbia
PNW Reversatility Vest - Womens'
$98.99
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now
Braven BRV Power Bank
$129.99 $77.99
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now
Petzl TacTikka Plus RGB Headlamp
$54.95
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now
Snow Peak Kettle Cooker No.1
$19.95
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now
SolarPuff Collapsible Light
$30
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now
