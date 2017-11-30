Target Lower Abs and Flatten That Belly With Simple At-Home Workouts

Your lower abs are a pesky area to work; most of the time, we tend to feel the effects of our core work and ab exercises in the upper abdominal muscles, while that lower belly ends up feeling a bit neglected.

These five workouts all put your lower abs first, so those muscles are going to both love and hate you when you're done. Pick a simple three-move circuit or a quick five-minute workout to blast your belly with some targeted muscle building. Don't forget to do some fat-burning cardio to reveal those hard-earned abs.