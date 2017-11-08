After Wearing Lululemon Almost Daily For Years, These Are the Best Products

Though I've tried almost every single activewear brand out there, I keep coming back to Lululemon. Once that brand hooked me in, I was smitten and my heart has belonged to Lulu for years. There are just certain pieces that are so well-made and so flattering that nothing really compares.

Think of this as your Lululemon starter kit. Whether you're choosing a gift for someone this holiday season or making your first foray into this beloved line of leggings, use this definitive guide of the best Lululemon products to find essential pieces that'll last year after year (and won't go out of style). I can personally guarantee you that they're well worth the money . . . and that you might not fully realize the magic of Lulu until you've tried each of these!