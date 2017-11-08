 Skip Nav
Trader Joe's
16 Ready-to-Eat Whole30 Snacks From Trader Joe’s
Healthy Recipes
15 Crazy-Good (and Healthy) Avocado Recipes to Make on the Regular
Running
Get Ready to Run Your First 5K With This Plan
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
After Wearing Lululemon Almost Daily For Years, These Are the Best Products

Though I've tried almost every single activewear brand out there, I keep coming back to Lululemon. Once that brand hooked me in, I was smitten and my heart has belonged to Lulu for years. There are just certain pieces that are so well-made and so flattering that nothing really compares.

Think of this as your Lululemon starter kit. Whether you're choosing a gift for someone this holiday season or making your first foray into this beloved line of leggings, use this definitive guide of the best Lululemon products to find essential pieces that'll last year after year (and won't go out of style). I can personally guarantee you that they're well worth the money . . . and that you might not fully realize the magic of Lulu until you've tried each of these!

Related
PSA: You Can Now Get Superhot APLs IRL at Lululemon
Align Crop
Power Y Tank
Free to Be Bra
Enlite Bra
Go Lightly Duffel
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve
Wunder Under Hi-Rise 7/8
Down For It Jacket
Cool Racerback
Vinyasa Scarf
Hotty Hot Short
Scuba Hoodie
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Gifts For WomenHoliday FitnessActivewearLululemonFitness GiftsWorkoutsGift GuideHolidayWorkout ClothesShopping
Holiday For Kids
The New Christmas Books For Kids You'll Want to Add to Their Library
by Alessia Santoro
Tess Holliday Eloquii Noir Collection Campaign
Holiday Fashion
Tess Holliday Is the Face of This Glam Holiday Collection, and Hot DAMN, She Looks Good
by Victoria Messina
Best Denim Gifts
Holiday Fashion
36 Totally Rad Gifts For Your Denim-Obsessed Friend (or Yourself!)
by Victoria Messina
Gift Guide For Kids Under 5
Holiday For Kids
We Have the Best Gifts For Kids Under 5 — Jump on This Now
by Rebecca Brown
Matching Family Christmas Pajamas
Holiday For Kids
28 Matching Family Holiday Pajamas That Will Make This Year Cozier (and Cuter) Than Ever
by Krista Jones
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds