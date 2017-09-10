Meet Tempeh, Your New Favorite Protein Source

When it comes to vegetarian meat alternatives, tempeh is often overlooked in favor of tofu. But when compared to tofu, tempeh has more protein and fiber, cornerstones of any healthy diet. Its firmer texture also makes it a great stand-in for traditionally meaty dishes like a bolognese sauce or tacos. If you're unfamiliar with how to use the soy-based product, look no further! These recipes are deceptively simple to make and will make you a tempeh convert for life.