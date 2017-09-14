Calories in Fresh Fruit
What 100 Calories Looks Like: Fresh Fruit Edition
Now that you know what 100 calories of baby carrots and other veggies look like, let's see how fresh fruits compare. Check out the chart below — you won't believe how many raspberries you'd have to eat to reach 100 calories!
|Fruit
|Amount
|Calories
|Apples
|2 extra small
|105
|Apricots
|6 whole
|101
|Bananas
|1 medium
|105
|Blackberries
|100 berries (or 1 1/2 cups)
|100 (93)
|Blueberries
|125 berries (or 1 1/4 cup)
|97 (103)
|Cantaloupe
|2 cups, diced
|106
|Cherries
|20
|103
|Clementines
|3 whole
|104
|Cranberries, raw
|2 1/4 cups
|98
|Dates, medjool
|1 1/2 whole
|100
|Grapes, red or green
|30
|101
|Grapefruit, pink or white
|1 1/4 whole
|95
|Honeydew
|1 3/4 cups, diced; about 35 pieces
|98
|Kiwi
|2 whole
|93
|Mango
|1 cup, sliced (or 3/4 whole fruit)
|107 (101)
|Nectarine
|1 1/2 medium
|94
|Orange
|2 small
|90
|Papaya
|2 cups, cubed
|109
|Peach
|2 1/2 medium
|96
|Pear
|1 medium
|96
|Plum
|3 whole
|91
|Pluot
|2 1/2 medium
|100
|Pineapple
|1 1/4 cups, chunks
|103
|Pomegranate
|1/2 whole
|117
|Raspberries
|100 berries (or 1 1/2 cups)
|99 (96)
|Strawberries
|25 medium
|96
|Tangerine
|2 medium
|100
|Watermelon
|30 balls (or 2 cups, diced)
|110 (91)
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio