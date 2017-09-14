What 100 Calories Looks Like: Fresh Fruit Edition

 Skip Nav
Now that you know what 100 calories of baby carrots and other veggies look like, let's see how fresh fruits compare. Check out the chart below — you won't believe how many raspberries you'd have to eat to reach 100 calories!

Fruit Amount Calories
Apples 2 extra small 105
Apricots 6 whole 101
Bananas 1 medium 105
Blackberries 100 berries (or 1 1/2 cups) 100 (93)
Blueberries 125 berries (or 1 1/4 cup) 97 (103)
Cantaloupe 2 cups, diced 106
Cherries 20 103
Clementines 3 whole 104
Cranberries, raw 2 1/4 cups 98
Dates, medjool 1 1/2 whole 100
Grapes, red or green 30 101
Grapefruit, pink or white 1 1/4 whole 95
Honeydew 1 3/4 cups, diced; about 35 pieces 98
Kiwi 2 whole 93
Mango 1 cup, sliced (or 3/4 whole fruit) 107 (101)
Nectarine 1 1/2 medium 94
Orange 2 small 90
Papaya 2 cups, cubed 109
Peach 2 1/2 medium 96
Pear 1 medium 96
Plum 3 whole 91
Pluot 2 1/2 medium 100
Pineapple 1 1/4 cups, chunks 103
Pomegranate 1/2 whole 117
Raspberries 100 berries (or 1 1/2 cups) 99 (96)
Strawberries 25 medium 96
Tangerine 2 medium 100
Watermelon 30 balls (or 2 cups, diced) 110 (91)
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
kritcheson kritcheson 4 years
Wow! I got to give up the dates and switch to berries as my go to late night snack.
bethinabox bethinabox 7 years
Now I don't feel so bad about the huge number of strawberries I've been eating! SO delicious!
luka33 luka33 7 years
I always used to shy away from fruit b/c i was concerned about the sugar but now I know better:) Nectarines are my favorite!
amybdk amybdk 7 years
Dunnonuttin, I can see that (processed with some other fruits to balance out the sourness), but on their own, it seems like eating raw cranberries could be really hard on one's stomach. :shrug:
Spectra Spectra 7 years
Yep, this is once again why I have no weight problems...I load up on fresh fruits and veggies. They fill you up without making you gain weight. Now I'm craving some fresh strawberries...YUMMY!!
dunnonuttin dunnonuttin 7 years
Amybdk... I do. I whiz raw cranberries, pineapples and pecans in a food processor and the result is delicious!
miriverite miriverite 7 years
Wow, I'm actually surprised to see how few calories are in some of these fruits! Sounds like I'll be making a trip to the grocery store soon to pick up some healthy snacks =)
bluesarahlou bluesarahlou 7 years
That makes my mouth pucker just thinking about it!
amybdk amybdk 7 years
Who eats raw cranberries?
KrisDena KrisDena 7 years
Yeah!! Thank you so much. Summer = delicious fresh fruit!
