Workouts That Give Me Everything Running Promised (but Didn't)
Class FitSugar: 45-Minute Tabata Workout

45-Minute Calorie-Torching Tabata Workout

This 45-minute workout is one of our hardest, but Equinox Tabata instructor Raneir Pollard's infectious energy will inspire you to push past your limits. Tabata is a form of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) that alternates between 20 seconds of intense bursts of work and 10 seconds of rest in four-minute rounds. You don't need any equipment for the workout, but do grab a towel and a bottle of water — you're going to need both!

On Anna: Zen Fuego top , Terez tights, and Under Armour shoes
On Dre: Onzie top, Sweaty Betty tights, and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)
On Raneir: Onzie men shorts and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)
Manduka Mats and Corkcicle bottles
