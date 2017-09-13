45-Minute Calorie-Torching Tabata Workout

This 45-minute workout is one of our hardest, but Equinox Tabata instructor Raneir Pollard's infectious energy will inspire you to push past your limits. Tabata is a form of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) that alternates between 20 seconds of intense bursts of work and 10 seconds of rest in four-minute rounds. You don't need any equipment for the workout, but do grab a towel and a bottle of water — you're going to need both!

On Anna: Zen Fuego top , Terez tights, and Under Armour shoes

On Dre: Onzie top, Sweaty Betty tights, and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)

On Raneir: Onzie men shorts and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)

Manduka Mats and Corkcicle bottles

