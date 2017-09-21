 Skip Nav
Got Cravings? These Creamy Smoothies Taste Like Milkshakes

Sometimes you want a refreshing, tangy, fruity smoothie — and other times you're just really craving a chocolate milkshake. We know this because, honestly, we get these milkshake cravings all the time too. Fortunately, there are lightened-up ways to have a delicious, creamy, decadent treat without sabotaging your digestive tract or making your stomach feel like it's filled with cement. If you're in the mood for a frothy treat but hoping for something a little healthier, then we have the happiest of news for you: 25 nutritious blends, from thick vanilla shakes to Creamsicle-style sips to all the chocolate your heart desires (that can fit into a blender).

Banana Milkshake Smoothie
Vegan Apple Pie Smoothie
Strawberries 'n' Cream Protein Smoothie
Pumpkin Cheesecake Smoothie
Vegan Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie
Creamy Mocha Smoothie
Salted Caramel Smoothie
Vegan Vanilla Milkshake Smoothie
Banana Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie
Vegan Chocolate Shake
Mint Chip Smoothie
Frothy Protein Milkshake
Mango Protein Smoothie
Pumpkin Peanut Butter Chai Apple Smoothie
Samoa Cookie Smoothie
Chocolate Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Chocolate Banana Cashew Smoothie
Sweet Potato Pie Protein Smoothie
Chocolate Banana Berry Smoothie
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Smoothie
Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie
Strawberry Milkshake Protein Smoothie
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
Vanilla Clementine Smoothie
Low-Calorie Chocolate Smoothie
