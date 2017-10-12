Whether You're a Cute Cat or Sexy Nurse, Here Are 3 Flat-Ab Moves

With Halloween parties on the way, it's time to get (or keep) those abs in tip-top shape! The next time you hit the gym or go to stretch after a workout, bring these three ab exercises to your usual routine. This combination doesn't take very long, nor does it require equipment (commercial break activity, anyone?), but the combination of the three will tighten and tone your tummy in no time, so you can rock that costume or LBD with confidence.