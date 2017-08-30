 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
100-Calorie Bite-Size Strawberry Cheesecakes
Fitness Gear
Are You Ready For This? Our 56 Favorite Sneakers of 2017 Are So Freaking Cool
Beginner Fitness Tips
5 Reasons Working Out at Night Will Change Your Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Fiber-Filled Apple Recipes That Help Cut Down on Added Sugars

Honestly, there's so much to love about apples. Sweet, juicy, and crunchy, the Fall favorite is incredibly satisfying to eat. It's just an added bonus that apples are good for you. We love how versatile apples are in recipes. In salads, they bring a nice crunchy texture; and they add sweetness and moisture to baked goods, while also allowing you to swap them in for sugar and oil.

Don't believe us? Challenge yourself to make at least 10 of these apple recipes this Fall. It's very likely they'll all become a part of your permanent recipe rotation throughout the season!

Related
Why You Should Never Buy the Shiny Apples From the Grocery Store

Apple Peanut Butter Granola Bars
Apple Cabbage Salad
Apple Pie Overnight Oats
Cinnamon Quinoa Porridge With Orange-Rosemary Apples
Red Cabbage, Cranberry, and Apple Slaw
Apple Pear Oatmeal Crisp
Vegan Apple Crumble Pie
Apple Pie Apple Cider Vinegar Drink
DIY Apple Fruit Leather
Apple Cinnamon Quinoa Breakfast Bake
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad With Walnuts and Apples
Cranberry-Apple Baked Oatmeal
Vegan Apple Banana Bread
Green Salad With Apples, Cranberries, and Pepitas
Cinnamon Apple Chips
Gluten-Free Apple Crisp
Speck Salad With Apples and Arugula
Apple Banana Green Smoothie
Apple Pie Muffins
Gluten-Free Apple Muffins
Apple Pancakes
Apple Flaxseed Cinnamon Smoothie
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesSmoothiesSaladsHealthy LivingDessertApplesFall
Join The Conversation
Food News
This Baker's Pastel Cake Creations Will Give You Magical Unicorn Vibes
by Sarah Siegel
Avocado Dressing Recipe
Fast and Easy
This Avocado Dressing Transforms Humdrum Salad Greens Into Something Spectacular
by Anna Monette Roberts
Magical Unicorn Boozy Milkshake
Recipes
This Magical Unicorn Boozy Milkshake Is Happiness in a Glass
by Nicole Iizuka
Healthy Pumpkin Desserts
Healthy Recipes
by Michele Foley
No-Bake Frosted Animal Cracker Cheesecake
Food Video
This No-Bake Cheesecake Will Give You a Serious Dose of Nostalgia
by Brandi Milloy
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds