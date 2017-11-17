Recipe For Low-Fat Vegan Banana Apple Chunk Bread
Bored With Plain Banana Bread? Try This Seasonal Twist That's Under 150 Calories
As soon as you bite into the soft and juicy chunks of cooked apples, you'll want to purposely let a bunch of bananas get overripe just so you can bake a loaf of this warm and comforting banana bread.
Made with less sugar than a traditional loaf, it's still so naturally sweet from the bananas, apples, and applesauce that it's perfect for a healthy breakfast (toasted and smothered with crunchy peanut butter — yum!) but delish enough to devour for an after-dinner treat.
This quick bread is also vegan, so the health-minded you will appreciate that each piece is much lower in fat and calories — just 147 per slice. Grab your bananas, and get baking!
Vegan Banana Apple Chunk Bread
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Notes
This recipe doesn't call for liquid, because the mashed banana, applesauce, and apples add enough moisture.
Ingredients
- 2 ripe bananas
- 1 apple, peeled and diced
- 1/2 cup Sucanat (or sugar)
- 1 3/4 cups whole-wheat flour
- 1/2 cup applesauce
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray a 9-inch loaf pan.
- In a medium-sized bowl, mash the bananas with a fork.
- Add the diced apple, sugar, flour, applesauce, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon to the bowl, and mix well. Pour into greased pan, and sprinkle with chopped walnuts
- Bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out dry.
- Cool in pan for 15 minutes, and then transfer to a cooling rack. Enjoy!
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Cake
- Yield
- 1 loaf, 10 servings
- Cook Time
- 60 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 147