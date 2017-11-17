 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Bored With Plain Banana Bread? Try This Seasonal Twist That's Under 150 Calories
Intermediate Workouts
Incinerate Fat and Build Muscle With This Kickass Printable Workout
Funny Fitness
10 Things to Never Say to a Healthy Eater
Kayla Itsines
A Before and After That Proves a Number on the Scale Means Nothing

Recipe For Low-Fat Vegan Banana Apple Chunk Bread

Bored With Plain Banana Bread? Try This Seasonal Twist That's Under 150 Calories

As soon as you bite into the soft and juicy chunks of cooked apples, you'll want to purposely let a bunch of bananas get overripe just so you can bake a loaf of this warm and comforting banana bread.

Made with less sugar than a traditional loaf, it's still so naturally sweet from the bananas, apples, and applesauce that it's perfect for a healthy breakfast (toasted and smothered with crunchy peanut butter — yum!) but delish enough to devour for an after-dinner treat.

This quick bread is also vegan, so the health-minded you will appreciate that each piece is much lower in fat and calories — just 147 per slice. Grab your bananas, and get baking!

Related
Best Way to Welcome Fall? With Vegan Apple Pear Oatmeal Crisp
Vegan Banana Apple Chunk Bread

Vegan Banana Apple Chunk Bread

Notes

This recipe doesn't call for liquid, because the mashed banana, applesauce, and apples add enough moisture.

Ingredients

  1. 2 ripe bananas
  2. 1 apple, peeled and diced
  3. 1/2 cup Sucanat (or sugar)
  4. 1 3/4 cups whole-wheat flour
  5. 1/2 cup applesauce
  6. 1 teaspoon baking soda
  7. 1 teaspoon salt
  8. 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  9. 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray a 9-inch loaf pan.
  2. In a medium-sized bowl, mash the bananas with a fork.
  3. Add the diced apple, sugar, flour, applesauce, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon to the bowl, and mix well. Pour into greased pan, and sprinkle with chopped walnuts
  4. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out dry.
  5. Cool in pan for 15 minutes, and then transfer to a cooling rack. Enjoy!
Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Desserts, Cake
Yield
1 loaf, 10 servings
Cook Time
60 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
147
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Healthy DessertsHealthy RecipesDairy-FreeHealthy LivingVeganVegetarianHealthy Snacks
Healthy Recipes
Quick and Healthy Breakfast Ideas For Busy Mornings
by Rachel Fendel
Healthy Breakfasts
Healthy Living
Healthy Breakfasts You Can Make No Matter How Busy Your Mornings Are
by Gina Florio
Healthy Instant Pot Recipes
Healthy Recipes
12 Healthy Instant Pot Recipes That Will Make You Forget Your Slow Cooker
by Kelli Acciardo
Pumpkin Cornbread Drop Biscuits Recipe
Holiday Food
Your Dinner Table Isn't Complete Without Pumpkin Cornbread Biscuits
by Anna Monette Roberts
The Difference Between Tofu and Tempeh
Vegan
Which Is Healthier: Tofu or Tempeh?
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds