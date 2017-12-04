 Skip Nav
Clear Some Freezer Space For These 20 Healthy Target Buys

There's no shame in your frozen game. Packing your freezer with minimally processed frozen fruits, veggies, meat, seafood, and ready-made meals (even pizza!) is a smart way to eat healthy. After all, they take little to no time to cook and rarely require you to dirty a pan. And while stores like Trader Joe's are tops when it comes to inventive and delicious frozen fare, so is Target. Of course, you already can spend hours browsing the different departments, but save some time to swing on over to its grocery department and pick up these good-for-you finds.

Amy's Mexican Casserole Bowl
Market Pantry Triple Berry Blend
Applegate Naturals Chicken & Maple Breakfast Sausage
Simply Balanced Organic Broccoli Florets
Simply Balanced All Natural Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts
Simply Balanced Alaskan Cod Fillets
Market Pantry Steam-in-Bag Edamame
Evol Sausage, Egg White & Cheddar Flatbread
Birds Eye Steamfresh Cut Green Beans
Market Pantry Roasted Sweet Potato & Kale Blend
Kodiac Cakes Power Waffles
Birds Eye Mashed Cauliflower
Silver Hills Bakery Little Big Sprouted Grain Bread
Market Pantry Cooked Small Shrimp
Good Food Made Simple Sriracha Scramble
Market Pantry Steam-in-Bag Stir-Fry Blend
Simply Balanced Organic Tropical Fruit
Birds Eye Steamfresh Zucchini Lentil Pasta
Evol Butternut Squash & Sage Ravioli
Nestle Outshine Fruit Bars
