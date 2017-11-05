Healthy Pumpkin Muffin Recipe
Gluten-Free, Vegan Pumpkin Muffins Are Here to Make Your Life Better
It's impossible for me to share this recipe with you without salivating. Ever since I found these delicious pumpkin muffins from Tone It Up's Fall Challenge last year, I've been making them all the time — I actually stocked up on 12 cans of pumpkin in September so I could keep making batches!
Using applesauce and pumpkin puree as the base, these muffins are the opposite of dry — they're chewy, dense, moist, and perfect. With hearty rolled oats, plenty of festive spice, and the sweetness of pure organic maple syrup, they've got all the Fall flavors you love in one sweet and delicious little muffin. They make such an excellent midmorning snack, or even a dessert (especially when they're fresh out of the oven).
Diet or not, this is a recipe I'll keep making over the holidays for years to come — they're that good.
Gluten-Free Vegan Pumpkin Muffins
From Tone It Up
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 1/4 cup unsweetened apple sauce
- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
- 2 Tbsp melted coconut oil
- 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- coconut oil spray
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350. Lightly spray a muffin pan with cooking spray (Tip: use cupcake liners to take these on the go!).
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor and mix until well combined.
- Pour into greased muffin tins and bake for 15 minutes.
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch
- Cuisine
- North American
- Yield
- 12 muffins
- Cook Time
- 20 minutes