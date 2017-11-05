Gluten-Free, Vegan Pumpkin Muffins Are Here to Make Your Life Better

It's impossible for me to share this recipe with you without salivating. Ever since I found these delicious pumpkin muffins from Tone It Up's Fall Challenge last year, I've been making them all the time — I actually stocked up on 12 cans of pumpkin in September so I could keep making batches!

Using applesauce and pumpkin puree as the base, these muffins are the opposite of dry — they're chewy, dense, moist, and perfect. With hearty rolled oats, plenty of festive spice, and the sweetness of pure organic maple syrup, they've got all the Fall flavors you love in one sweet and delicious little muffin. They make such an excellent midmorning snack, or even a dessert (especially when they're fresh out of the oven).

Diet or not, this is a recipe I'll keep making over the holidays for years to come — they're that good.