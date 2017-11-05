Gluten-Free, Vegan Pumpkin Muffins Are Here to Make Your Life Better

 Skip Nav
It's impossible for me to share this recipe with you without salivating. Ever since I found these delicious pumpkin muffins from Tone It Up's Fall Challenge last year, I've been making them all the time — I actually stocked up on 12 cans of pumpkin in September so I could keep making batches!

Using applesauce and pumpkin puree as the base, these muffins are the opposite of dry — they're chewy, dense, moist, and perfect. With hearty rolled oats, plenty of festive spice, and the sweetness of pure organic maple syrup, they've got all the Fall flavors you love in one sweet and delicious little muffin. They make such an excellent midmorning snack, or even a dessert (especially when they're fresh out of the oven).

Diet or not, this is a recipe I'll keep making over the holidays for years to come — they're that good.

Ingredients

  1. 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
  2. 1 cup pumpkin puree
  3. 1/4 cup unsweetened apple sauce
  4. 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
  5. 2 Tbsp melted coconut oil
  6. 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
  7. 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  8. 1 tsp baking powder
  9. 1/2 tsp baking soda
  10. 1/4 tsp salt
  11. 1 tsp cinnamon
  12. coconut oil spray

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350. Lightly spray a muffin pan with cooking spray (Tip: use cupcake liners to take these on the go!).
  2. Combine all ingredients in a food processor and mix until well combined.
  3. Pour into greased muffin tins and bake for 15 minutes.

Information

Category
Breakfast/Brunch
Cuisine
North American
Yield
12 muffins
Cook Time
20 minutes
Image Source: Tone It Up
