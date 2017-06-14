Over 50 Healthy Zucchini Recipes For Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and Dessert

Look, zucchini is delicious on its own, but did you know you can make BROWNIES with it? Seriously. This versatile veggie can create endless recipes, whether you've got a sweet tooth or a hankering for some zoodles. Maybe you're craving pizza? Make zucchini pizza bites! Taco Tuesday? We've got a zuked-up variety for you. You can even make oatmeal (aka zoatmeal) with it! Lighten up your meals and add nutrition with this low-cal, nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory Summer squash — we promise you won't run out of ideas after trying these recipes.