Intermediate Workouts
Take the Plank Challenge to Carve Your Core
Beginner Fitness Tips
9 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting CrossFit
Workouts
You Don't Need a Gym For This 2-Week Workout Plan
9 Superfood-Charged Drinks That Help With Weight Loss, Digestion, and More

Functional drinks are having a major moment. If you're not sure what we're talking about, think of these drinks as health tonics on overdrive. Made from all-natural ingredients like herbs and spices, functional beverages can help with weight loss, digestion — even inflammation.

While there's definitely no shortage of functional beverages at your local health store and juice shop, they're not cheap. A small tonic can cost close to $5, while a larger drink can easily hit the $10 mark. Luckily these can easily be made at home with ingredients you already have hiding in your cabinets.

Turmeric Almond Milk
Apple Cider Vinegar Brew
Green Tea Latte
Mint Tea
Ginger Tea
Berry Chia Fresca
ACV Soda
Golden Milk
Probiotic Soda
