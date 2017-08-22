9 Superfood-Charged Drinks That Help With Weight Loss, Digestion, and More

Functional drinks are having a major moment. If you're not sure what we're talking about, think of these drinks as health tonics on overdrive. Made from all-natural ingredients like herbs and spices, functional beverages can help with weight loss, digestion — even inflammation.

While there's definitely no shortage of functional beverages at your local health store and juice shop, they're not cheap. A small tonic can cost close to $5, while a larger drink can easily hit the $10 mark. Luckily these can easily be made at home with ingredients you already have hiding in your cabinets.