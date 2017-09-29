 Skip Nav
Class Fitsugar
Get Ready For a 10-Minute Booty Burner — No Equipment Needed
Healthy Recipes
Soothe Sinus Pain With This Simple Apple Cider Vinegar Brew
Butt Exercises
The Moves You Should Be Doing For a Perkier Butt
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
2 Experts Share Their Top Tips For Gaining Weight in the Healthiest Way Possible

We're sure you've seen all the impressive photos on Instagram of women completely transforming their bodies while actually gaining weight. What gives? Is it just another sly photo with a flattering filter to fool everyone? Not a chance. These are real transformations about loving your body, making it strong, and not just focusing on how you look, but how you feel!

Gaining muscle is healthy and has been proven to help prevent osteoporosis, increase your metabolism, and of course, make you feel confident in any outfit. To guide you on the best path to weight gain, we've gotten expert tips from Youfit Health Clubs' national director of fitness, Raphael Konforti, CPT, MS, and culinary nutritionist Keisha Luke.

Related
I Wish Someone Had Told Me These 5 Tips Before I Started Lifting Weights

Eat More Than You Burn
Protein Is Key
Eat Quality, Natural Foods
Focus on Getting Stronger
Forget the Numbers!
Aim For Whole-Food Nutrition
Eat For Your Blood Type
Use Short High-Intensity Workouts
Avoid Long Cardio Workouts
Take It Slow
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Popsugar InterviewsFitness TipsHealthy LivingWeight GainFitness
Join The Conversation
Workouts
12 Quick Workouts That Moms Can Do Even If Their Kids Are in the Room
by Tarah Chieffi
How to Buy the Right Sports Bra For Big Busts
Fitness Gear
If You've Got Big Boobs, Here Are Some Tips For Buying the Perfect Sports Bra
by Florie Mwanza
Tarte Lifted Mascara Review
Beauty News
I Slept, Showered, and Worked Out In Tarte's Sweatproof Mascara to See If It Lasted
by Emily Orofino
How to Foam Roll
Beginner Fitness Tips
You've Been Foam Rolling All Wrong — Here's How a Trainer Suggests You Do It
by Gina Florio
Everybody Dance Nonprofit Dance Studio
Mexico
This Dance Studio Inspired This Latina to Achieve Her Dreams
by Joanna Sloame
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds