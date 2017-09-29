2 Experts Share Their Top Tips For Gaining Weight in the Healthiest Way Possible

We're sure you've seen all the impressive photos on Instagram of women completely transforming their bodies while actually gaining weight. What gives? Is it just another sly photo with a flattering filter to fool everyone? Not a chance. These are real transformations about loving your body, making it strong, and not just focusing on how you look, but how you feel!

Gaining muscle is healthy and has been proven to help prevent osteoporosis, increase your metabolism, and of course, make you feel confident in any outfit. To guide you on the best path to weight gain, we've gotten expert tips from Youfit Health Clubs' national director of fitness, Raphael Konforti, CPT, MS, and culinary nutritionist Keisha Luke.