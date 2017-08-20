 Skip Nav
This Low-Impact Cardio Workout Torches Major Calories — No Jumping Required
Lose Weight With These 50+ Protein-Packed Vegan Breakfasts

Get energized with the power of plants! These vegan breakfasts offer protein, fiber, and healthy fats to keep you satisfied all morning, which can prevent the mindless snacking that leads to weight gain. The chocolate coconut almond overnight oats and the sweet potato and kale tofu scramble are must-try recipes!

Cauliflower Porridge
Tofu Scramble With Kale and Sweet Potatoes
Chocolate Almond Protein Bars
Almond Strawberry Banana Yogurt Smoothie
Gingerbread Chia Pudding
Flat-Belly Overnight Oats
Vanilla Milkshake Smoothie
Vegan Gingerbread "Buttermilk" Pancakes
Vanilla Clementine Protein Smoothie
Banana-Oat Protein Balls
Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie
Blueberry Cheesecake Smoothie
Chocolate Oatmeal Protein Bars
Chocolate Coconut Almond Overnight Oats
Chocolate Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Lemon Blueberry Protein Muffins
Low-Sugar Berry Smoothie
Overnight Breakfast Cookie
Black Bean Brownie Bites
Slow-Cooker Carrot Cake Oatmeal
Blueberry Mango Kiwi Kale Smoothie
Deluxe Acai Bowl
Basic Vegan Pancakes
Banana Berry Peanut Butter Broccoli Smoothie
Creamy Banana Cashew Overnight Oats
Banana Cinnamon Zoats
Strawberry Banana Spinach Smoothie
Vegan Banana Almond Bread With Protein
Slow-Cooker Apple Pie Quinoa
Vegan French Toast
Carrot Cake Smoothie
