The 3-Ingredient Vegan Caramel You'll Want to Spread on Everything
Vegan Caramel

The 3-Ingredient Vegan Caramel You'll Want to Spread on Everything

You probably don't eat caramel that much. We can't blame you. With the amount of sugar, heavy cream, butter, and calories — it's not something usually found in a healthy diet. But with this recipe, you can give in to your caramel-covered cravings without hesitation.

Made with just dates, soy milk, and vanilla, it's healthy enough that you don't even have to save it for dessert. Serve it up with fruit slices, smear it on crackers for a salty-sweet snack, swirl it into your hot oatmeal or your bowl of yogurt, or add it as a topping on ice cream. Since it's half the calories of traditional caramel dip, you could even feel good spooning it straight out of the bowl.

Vegan Caramel Dip

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup Medjool dates, pitted (about 12)
  2. 3 tablespoons vanilla soy milk
  3. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

  1. Place the dates, soy milk, and vanilla in a food processor or blender, and blend until smooth.
  2. The consistency is thick and spreadable like nut butter, but if you like it thinner, add more soy milk.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Desserts, Fillings
Yield
12 servings
Cook Time
5 mins

Nutrition

Calories per serving
68
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Healthy DessertsHealthy RecipesDairy-FreeHealthy LivingVeganGluten-FreeVegetarianHealthy Snacks
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds