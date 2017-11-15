The 3-Ingredient Vegan Caramel You'll Want to Spread on Everything

You probably don't eat caramel that much. We can't blame you. With the amount of sugar, heavy cream, butter, and calories — it's not something usually found in a healthy diet. But with this recipe, you can give in to your caramel-covered cravings without hesitation.



Made with just dates, soy milk, and vanilla, it's healthy enough that you don't even have to save it for dessert. Serve it up with fruit slices, smear it on crackers for a salty-sweet snack, swirl it into your hot oatmeal or your bowl of yogurt, or add it as a topping on ice cream. Since it's half the calories of traditional caramel dip, you could even feel good spooning it straight out of the bowl.