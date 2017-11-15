Vegan Caramel
The 3-Ingredient Vegan Caramel You'll Want to Spread on Everything
You probably don't eat caramel that much. We can't blame you. With the amount of sugar, heavy cream, butter, and calories — it's not something usually found in a healthy diet. But with this recipe, you can give in to your caramel-covered cravings without hesitation.
Made with just dates, soy milk, and vanilla, it's healthy enough that you don't even have to save it for dessert. Serve it up with fruit slices, smear it on crackers for a salty-sweet snack, swirl it into your hot oatmeal or your bowl of yogurt, or add it as a topping on ice cream. Since it's half the calories of traditional caramel dip, you could even feel good spooning it straight out of the bowl.
Vegan Caramel Dip
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR
Ingredients
- 1 cup Medjool dates, pitted (about 12)
- 3 tablespoons vanilla soy milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Place the dates, soy milk, and vanilla in a food processor or blender, and blend until smooth.
- The consistency is thick and spreadable like nut butter, but if you like it thinner, add more soy milk.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Fillings
- Yield
- 12 servings
- Cook Time
- 5 mins
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 68
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar