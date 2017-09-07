No One Will Ever Know That Any of These Pancake Recipes Are Vegan

Believe it or not, pancakes are one of the easiest recipes to make vegan without sacrificing on taste. In the process, you can cut down on fat and calories, while also being mindful of anyone in your life with dietary restrictions. If you're still not convinced, take a look at these mouthwatering vegan pancake recipes — they'll have you wishing pancake day was every day.



Vegan French Toast That Barely Breaks 100 Calories Related