Easy 150-Calorie Snacks — They're All Completely Vegan!
These Are the Hip Stretches Your Body Needs Stat
You'll Want This Star Wars Line of Fitness Gear to Use the Force on Your Core
No One Will Ever Know That Any of These Pancake Recipes Are Vegan

Believe it or not, pancakes are one of the easiest recipes to make vegan without sacrificing on taste. In the process, you can cut down on fat and calories, while also being mindful of anyone in your life with dietary restrictions. If you're still not convinced, take a look at these mouthwatering vegan pancake recipes — they'll have you wishing pancake day was every day.

Vegan French Toast That Barely Breaks 100 Calories

Vegan Pancakes With Mixed Berries
Vegan Gingerbread Pancakes
Vegan and Gluten-Free Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Vegan and Gluten-Free Pancakes
Banana Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Cinnamon Vegan Pancakes
Super Simple Vegan Pancakes
Vegan Coconut Pancakes
Blueberry Oatmeal Vegan Pancakes
