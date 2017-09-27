Healthy and Homemade 60-Calorie Peppermint Patties

You're not into Snickers, and even a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup doesn't get you excited. York Peppermint Patties. Now that's what you crave. The cool, creamy, minty filling surrounded by that layer of dark chocolate. Too bad Peppermint Patties are higher in sugar than both Snickers and Reese's with 11 grams per piece. And if you're avoiding dairy, you can kiss that minty-chocolate deliciousness goodbye.

That is unless you whip up this super simple homemade recipe that's completely dairy free and has only 2.2 grams of sugar. And because they're made with cashews, each one also offers 1.5 grams of protein and 5 percent of your daily iron. Now that's a reason to get on this recipe if I ever heard one.

The only thing you need to do is take a few hours (or overnight) to soak the raw cashews. Then these come together in less than 90 minutes. And the taste? They're the perfect marriage between chocolate and mint, and these taste better because of the creamy, melt-in-your-mouth cashew filling. Plus the sweetness of the dates tastes so much less fake.

If you've never made homemade chocolates in your life, this recipe is a perfect one to start with. Impress yourself and your friends!