Vegan Protein Pancakes
Soft, Sweet, and Packed With Protein, These Vegan Pancakes Come Together in 15 Minutes
Brunch is ahh-mazing — well, not if you're vegan. It pretty much sucks, actually. Most pancakes, waffles, scones, and muffins you order at restaurants are made with butter, milk, and eggs. So take matters into your own hands and have a fabulous brunch at home with these homemade, supersoft and sweet vegan protein pancakes.
What makes these so special is that they won't put you into the pancake coma you normally get after a stack of typical flapjacks. That's because each of these 100-calorie pancakes is made with protein powder and chia seeds — offering five grams of protein each! But who cares, because they come together in minutes and taste amazingly sweet with those crispy edges and the soft texture you crave!
That means you don't have to wait for the weekend to griddle a stack up. Three pancakes offer nine grams of hunger-satiating fiber and 15 grams of energy-boosting protein, so you can enjoy these on a regular ol' Tuesday if you want. Go nuts!
Vegan Protein Pancakes
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR
Notes
For fluffier, lighter pancakes, use all-purpose flour instead. Griddle up the entire recipe and store the extras in the fridge to warm up later in the week.
Ingredients
- Wet ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups unsweetened soy milk
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon oil (coconut or canola)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- Dry ingredients:
- 1 cup white whole wheat flour
- 1 serving vanilla plant-based protein powder (1/2 cup)
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon organic sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 tablespoons chia seeds
- Cooking spray
- Fresh fruit, nuts, jam, or soy yogurt for serving (optional)
Directions
- Mix soy milk and apple cider vinegar and set aside to curdle for a few minutes.
- Mix dry ingredients together.
- Add oil and vanilla to soy milk mixture.
- Add wet ingredients to the dry.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat.
- Spray the pan lightly with cooking spray. Pour a heaping spoonful of pancake batter onto the hot pan and cook until bubbles form. Then flip and cook the other side.
- Make nine pancakes and serve with fresh fruit, jam, soy yogurt, or maple syrup.
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch, Pancakes/Waffles
- Yield
- 9 pancakes
- Cook Time
- 15 mins
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 104