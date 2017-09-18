Soft, Sweet, and Packed With Protein, These Vegan Pancakes Come Together in 15 Minutes

Brunch is ahh-mazing — well, not if you're vegan. It pretty much sucks, actually. Most pancakes, waffles, scones, and muffins you order at restaurants are made with butter, milk, and eggs. So take matters into your own hands and have a fabulous brunch at home with these homemade, supersoft and sweet vegan protein pancakes.

What makes these so special is that they won't put you into the pancake coma you normally get after a stack of typical flapjacks. That's because each of these 100-calorie pancakes is made with protein powder and chia seeds — offering five grams of protein each! But who cares, because they come together in minutes and taste amazingly sweet with those crispy edges and the soft texture you crave!

That means you don't have to wait for the weekend to griddle a stack up. Three pancakes offer nine grams of hunger-satiating fiber and 15 grams of energy-boosting protein, so you can enjoy these on a regular ol' Tuesday if you want. Go nuts!