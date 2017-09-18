 Skip Nav
Arm Exercises
Get Strong and Toned Arms With This Fun Push-Up Variation
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
Healthy Recipes
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends

Vegan Protein Pancakes

Soft, Sweet, and Packed With Protein, These Vegan Pancakes Come Together in 15 Minutes

Brunch is ahh-mazing — well, not if you're vegan. It pretty much sucks, actually. Most pancakes, waffles, scones, and muffins you order at restaurants are made with butter, milk, and eggs. So take matters into your own hands and have a fabulous brunch at home with these homemade, supersoft and sweet vegan protein pancakes.

What makes these so special is that they won't put you into the pancake coma you normally get after a stack of typical flapjacks. That's because each of these 100-calorie pancakes is made with protein powder and chia seeds — offering five grams of protein each! But who cares, because they come together in minutes and taste amazingly sweet with those crispy edges and the soft texture you crave!

That means you don't have to wait for the weekend to griddle a stack up. Three pancakes offer nine grams of hunger-satiating fiber and 15 grams of energy-boosting protein, so you can enjoy these on a regular ol' Tuesday if you want. Go nuts!

Related
100-Calorie Fluffy and Sweet Vegan Pancakes
Vegan Protein Pancakes

Vegan Protein Pancakes

Notes

For fluffier, lighter pancakes, use all-purpose flour instead. Griddle up the entire recipe and store the extras in the fridge to warm up later in the week.

Vegan Protein Pancakes

Ingredients

  1. Wet ingredients:
  2. 1 1/2 cups unsweetened soy milk
  3. 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  4. 1 tablespoon oil (coconut or canola)
  5. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  1. Dry ingredients:
  2. 1 cup white whole wheat flour
  3. 1 serving vanilla plant-based protein powder (1/2 cup)
  4. 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  5. 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  6. 1 tablespoon organic sugar
  7. 1/4 teaspoon salt
  8. 1 1/2 tablespoons chia seeds
  1. Cooking spray
  2. Fresh fruit, nuts, jam, or soy yogurt for serving (optional)

Directions

  1. Mix soy milk and apple cider vinegar and set aside to curdle for a few minutes.
  2. Mix dry ingredients together.
  3. Add oil and vanilla to soy milk mixture.
  4. Add wet ingredients to the dry.
  5. Heat a skillet over medium heat.
  6. Spray the pan lightly with cooking spray. Pour a heaping spoonful of pancake batter onto the hot pan and cook until bubbles form. Then flip and cook the other side.
  7. Make nine pancakes and serve with fresh fruit, jam, soy yogurt, or maple syrup.

Information

Category
Breakfast/Brunch, Pancakes/Waffles
Yield
9 pancakes
Cook Time
15 mins

Nutrition

Calories per serving
104
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Protein PancakesHealthy RecipesHealthy LivingProteinVeganPancakesBreakfast
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
The Low-Calorie Apple Cider Vinegar Drink You Need to Try
by Lizzie Fuhr
No-Bake Brownies
Vegan
Low-Calorie, No-Bake Brownies — They're Vegan, Too!
by Jenny Sugar
Chia Pudding Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Low in Calories and Filling, This Chia Pudding Is a Perfect Breakfast
by Lizzie Fuhr
What to Eat For Breakfast to Lose Weight
Healthy Eating Tips
This Is Exactly What You Need to Eat For Breakfast to Lose Weight
by Jenny Sugar
Low-Carb, High-Protein Breakfasts
Healthy Recipes
Skip the Carbs and Cut Calories at Breakfast With These High-Protein Meals
by Lizzie Fuhr
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds