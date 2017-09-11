18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends

There are a lot of good reasons to try the Whole30 Diet; it's made up of fresh, whole foods, and free of things like sugar, junk food, and alcohol. It's a great plan for anyone looking to clean up their diet, but given the strict guidelines, meal prep is a must, especially when it comes to dinner. Gone is the ease of ordering takeout or delivery at night — trust us, that General's chicken is definitely not Whole30 approved.

If you're considering the diet for yourself, these 18 Whole30 dinner recipes are a good place to start, and the dishes easily lend themselves to leftovers for next-day lunches.