The Best Frozen Foods From Whole Foods

Sometimes while grocery shopping at Whole Foods, the moment calls for more than pantry staples. The frozen section is a host of convenient foods, meal shortcuts, and delectable ice creams. These 10 are my go-tos. Go forth and stock your freezer with the good stuff.

These prices may be slightly higher than in store as I linked to products on Instacart.

Sambazon Unsweetened Smoothie Packs ($9)
365 Organic Multigrain Waffles ($3)
Evol Foods Spicy Uncured Bacon & Egg Roasted Potato, Jalapeno & Cheddar Burrito ($3)
Alexia Sweet Potato Fries With Sea Salt ($4)
Amy's Cheese Pizza Snacks ($5)
365 Organic Brown Rice ($3)
Amy's Broccoli & Cheddar Bake ($5)
So Delicious Cashew Milk Snickerdoodle Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert ($7)
McConnell's Peppermint Stick Ice Cream ($9)
Halo Top Creamery Birthday Cake ($6)
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds