20+ Cheap Pasta Recipes to Last You Through Rent Week and Beyond

Pasta is like the friend that's always there for you through thick and thin, and especially when you're low on money. And when it's rent week (or any other time when you're on a tight budget), a girl's still gotta eat. These 22 easy pasta recipes will not only fill you up, but they'll barely make a dent in your wallet, and you'll want to make them time and again. We're ditching the fancy pasta projects involving expensive ingredients like shrimp and avocado in favor of these budget-friendly recipes that deliver on flavor.

Parmesan Garlic Spaghetti
Pasta With 3-Ingredient Tomato Sauce
Spaghetti With Garlic, Olive Oil, and Chili Flakes
Vegetarian Carbonara
One-Pot Tomato Onion Linguine
Lemon Spaghetti
Roasted Garlic and Parmesan Pasta
Easy Carbonara
Olive Garden's Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
Cheesy Chicken and Bacon No-Boil Pasta Bake
Authentic Italian Alfredo
Puttanesca Pasta
Spaghetti With a Garlic, Lemon, and White Wine Sauce
Broccoli Chicken Alfredo
Garlicky Arugula Pasta
Pasta With Bacon and Spinach
Cacio e Pepe
Creamy Lemon Chicken and Linguine
Linguine With Kale and Chickpeas
Roasted Garlic Butter Bucatini With Burst Cherry Tomatoes
Pasta With Fava Greens
Slow-Cooker Spaghetti and Meatballs
Fast And EasyDinnerPastaRecipesBudget
