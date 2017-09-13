20+ Cheap Pasta Recipes to Last You Through Rent Week and Beyond

Pasta is like the friend that's always there for you through thick and thin, and especially when you're low on money. And when it's rent week (or any other time when you're on a tight budget), a girl's still gotta eat. These 22 easy pasta recipes will not only fill you up, but they'll barely make a dent in your wallet, and you'll want to make them time and again. We're ditching the fancy pasta projects involving expensive ingredients like shrimp and avocado in favor of these budget-friendly recipes that deliver on flavor.