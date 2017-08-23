 Skip Nav
Faster Than Drive-Through: This Perfect Egg Sandwich in Under a Minute
Food Video
Meet the Doughnut Milk Luge, the Best Way to Wake Up
Cooking Basics
25+ Uses For Your Cast-Iron Pan
25 Creative Dinner Ideas That Will Inspire You to Cook Tonight

"What's for dinner tonight?" It's a question we all face every day. If you're really in need of some fresh recipe ideas, look no further than these 25 of our most popular. Some are fast and easy (under 30 minutes). Others are easy but will take you an hour or more. And lastly, there are a few "projects;" in other words, they require advanced cooking skills and will take around two hours or more. Allow the captions to guide you to making the right dinner choice tonight. Happy cooking!

Fast and Easy: Spaghetti Aglio, Olio, e Peperoncino
Fast and Easy: Lemon-Pepper Chicken
Fast and Easy: Roasted Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions
Fast and Easy: Kimchi Fried Rice
Fast and Easy: Chicken Noodle Soup
Fast and Easy: Simple Seared Scallops
Fast and Easy: Benihana's Chicken Fried Rice
Fast and Easy: Best Effin' Chicken
Easy and Ready in 1 Hour: Pan-Seared Thick-Cut Strip Steaks
Easy and Ready in 1 Hour: Chicken Lo Mein
Easy and Ready in 1 Hour: Lemon-Garlic Chicken Drumsticks
Easy and Ready in 1 Hour: Marcella Hazan's Iconic Tomato Sauce
Easy and Ready in 1 Hour: Sasha and Malia Obama's Favorite Mac and Cheese
Easy and Ready in 1 Hour: Filipino Chicken Adobo
Easy and Ready in 1 Hour: Sesame-Ginger Soba Noodle Salad With Ribboned Asparagus
Easy and Ready in 1 Hour: Chicken Spaghetti
Easy (but Not Fast): Slow-Cooked Taco Soup
Easy (but Not Fast): Slow-Cooker Split Pea Soup With Ham
Easy (but Not Fast): Julia Child's Iconic Potato-Leek Soup
Project: Homemade Shake Shack Burger
Project: Hacked P.F. Chang's Famous Orange Chicken
Project: Olive Garden's Lasagna Classico
Project: Pad Thai
Project: Slow-Cooker Pasta Bolognese
Project: Gordon Ramsay's Beef Wellington
