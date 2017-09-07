 Skip Nav
22 No-Cook Dinner Recipes When Nights Are Hot and You Need Something Light

Maybe it's hot out, maybe you're just feeling lazy; whatever the reason, sometimes you just want to skip using the oven or stove for dinner. You might need something a little lighter, more refreshing, and healthier, of course. For those times, look to these recipes to help you out. Not a single one requires you to heat anything up, yet all are still full of the nutrients your body needs to feel its best.

Taco Salad
Watermelon Caprese Salad
Hemp and Cabbage Detox Salad
Cucumber Mint Soup
Zucchini Pasta
Eggless Kale Caesar Salad
Sashimi Salad
Raw Veggie Salad
Cucumber, Black Bean, Avocado, Corn, and Tomato Salad
Avocado Shell Salad
Apple Cabbage Detox Salad
Vegan Bean Salad
Southeast Asian Gazpacho
Not-Tuna Salad
Summer Fruit Salad
Lemon Ginger Marinated Chickpeas
Rainbow Spinach Salad
Mezze Platter
Avocado and Corn Soup
Watermelon-Bowl Salad
Lemon Tuna Salad
Cucumber Caprese Salad
