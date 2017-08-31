20 Homemade Snacks to Pack on an Airplane

At the top of your list of what to pack for a trip should be something very important: snacks. Because let's face it — airplane food is not the best (there's a reason Gordon Ramsay would never eat it). Packing your favorite homemade snacks ensures you won't suffer from midflight hunger, and you'll have more energy to get through a long travel day. Skip the store-bought junk on your next trip and opt for filling snacks like smoky almonds, baked kale chips, chocolate peanut butter bites, and more homemade snacks that are fit for a plane.



