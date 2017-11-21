 Skip Nav
24 Puerto Rican Dishes Perfect For Your Holiday Dinner

Whether you're hosting or attending a holiday dinner this year, one thing is for certain: you're already anticipating the food. The sky is the limit when it comes to getting creative during the holidays, especially as far as Latin holiday recipes are concerned. This year, why not zero in on a few traditional Puerto Rican dishes? From lechón to arroz con leche, we've got you covered with these 24 favorites.

Arroz con Gandules
Pernil
Pasteles
Arroz Con Leche
Flan
Coquito
Bacalao Guisado
Mofongo Stuffing
Garlic Tostones With Rice and Beans
Sofrito
Tembleque
Shrimp Asopao
Picadillo
Sancocho
Bistec Encebollado
Polvorones
Lechón
Plátanos Maduros
Guisado de Pollo
Pique Hot Sauce
Guineitos en Escabeche
Arroz Con Dulce
Papas Rellenas
Alcapurria
