LGBTQ
Why More Young People Are Embracing Gender-Fluid Identities
Tech Tips
Avoid Solar Eclipse FOMO With Snapchat's Special Story
Politics
This Holocaust Survivor Has a Powerful Message For America After Charlottesville
14 Ways Congressmen Have Failed Us This Year — So Far

Amid all the chaos President Donald Trump continues to bring to the White House every day, like not totally standing up to neo-Nazis and white supremacists or playing nuclear-war chicken with North Korea, congressmen and lawmakers across the country are also trying to one-up each other with disgusting jokes and tone-deaf comments.

So take a seat, read through some of the worst statements these congressmen have made, and then make it a point to vote for someone who won't make jokes about abortion or domestic abuse during the next election. Remember, these people are in charge of passing laws that will affect you or someone you love.

The Republican representative who doesn't think men should pay for prenatal care.
The Republican Representative who makes domestic abuse jokes.
The Oklahoma state Senator who thinks pregnant women are "hosts."
The Mississippi state representative who believed people who take down confederate monuments "should be lynched."
The Republican representative who thinks women can buy birth control at grocery stores.
The Republican representative who believes "nobody dies" from not having healthcare.
The Republican representative who needs to take some biology lessons.
The Republican representative who thinks people don't need the internet.
The Republican representative who hates it when female constituents try to hold him accountable.
