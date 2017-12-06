 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
These Were Hands Down the Best MAC Makeup Collaborations of 2017
Beauty News
22 Times Natural Hair Won the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Beauty News
1 Woman Was Told Her Lips Are "Too Big" to Wear Red — and Fenty Fans Came For the Haters
Hair
Miss Jamaica Wore an Afro at Miss Universe 2017, and We Are SO Here For It
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Were Hands Down the Best MAC Makeup Collaborations of 2017

MAC definitely kept us on our toes throughout 2017. The beauty company was constantly churning out new collaborations with everyone from beauty influencers to celebrities and artists. Ahead, we rounded up the best of the bunch with a fond sendoff to all the limited-edition goodies (some of which are still up for grabs!).

Here's to looking forward to 2018 — with Puma and Aaliyah collaborations on the horizon, looks like next year will be another exciting one for makeup.

Related
230 of the Best Collaboration Products MAC Has Ever Created
MAC Viva Glam x Taraji P. Henson
MAC Viva Glam x Taraji P. Henson
MAC Influencer Collection
MAC Influencer Collection
MAC X Chromat
MAC x Chromat
MAC x Rossy de Palma
MAC x Rossy de Palma
MAC x Nicki Minaj
MAC x Nicki Minaj
MAC x Patrick Starrr
MAC x Patrick Starrr
MAC x Robert Lee Morris
MAC x Robert Lee Morris
MAC x Caitlyn Jenner
MAC x Caitlyn Jenner
MAC x Jade Jagger
MAC x Jade Jagger
MAC Future Forward
MAC Future Forward: Justine Skye
MAC x Betty Boop
MAC x Betty Boop
MAC Makeup Art Cosmetics
MAC Makeup Artist Cosmetics
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017MacBeauty ProductsMakeup
Gift Guide
Makeup Gods, You're Too Good: 38 Palettes Every Beauty-Loving Girl Wants For Christmas
by Macy Cate Williams
Kat Von D Mini Metal Crush Eye Shadow Palette
Beauty News
Kat Von D Is Releasing a Mini Metal Crush Palette, and It's Holo-fricking-Graphic
by Alaina Demopoulos
Wet n Wild sale
Wet N Wild
Act Fast: Wet n Wild Is Selling $1 Lipsticks at Its Sneaky Online Sale
by Kristin Granero
ColourPop Holiday 2017 Collection
Holiday Beauty
Shop Every Single Item From ColourPop's Glorious Holiday 2017 Collection
by Kristina Rodulfo
Maybelline Launches Rose Gold and Holographic Highlighters
Beauty Products Review
Exclusive: Maybelline Is Launching 3 New Highlighters — Including Rose Gold!
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds