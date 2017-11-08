 Skip Nav
13 Times Lady Gaga Was the Most Fascinating Person in 2017

Lady Gaga had a point to prove in 2017. From delivering a spectacular half-time show at the Super Bowl to opening up about her struggles with fibromyalgia in a revealing Netflix documentary, Mother Monster seemed to let her fans in like never before. In between dominating the Billboard charts and putting on jaw-dropping performances on tour, the Joanne singer also found love and got engaged. And that's just the surface of her very busy year. Read on to get recap of all the times Lady Gaga was the most fascinating person in 2017.

February: Gaga Executed a Spectacular Half-Time Show at the Super Bowl
February: She Also Clapped Back at Body Shamers With an Empowering Response
February: The "Bad Romance" Singer Found Love With Her Agent, Christian Carino
February: She Served Leather and Metal Chain Looks on the Grammys Red Carpet
April: Gaga Stepped Up to Headline Coachella, Replacing a Very Pregnant Beyoncé
April: She Discussed Ending the Stigma on Mental Health Issues With Prince William
April: Gaga Made Out With Bradley Cooper on the Set of A Star Is Born
September: She Released Her Netflix Documentary and Opened Up About Battling Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia
October: Her Daisy Dukes Were All We Could Focus on at the Dodgers World Series Game
October: She Teamed Up With Former Vice President Joe Biden to Stop Sexual Assault
November: Sources Confirmed Her Engagement to Christian Carino
