13 Times Lady Gaga Was the Most Fascinating Person in 2017

Lady Gaga had a point to prove in 2017. From delivering a spectacular half-time show at the Super Bowl to opening up about her struggles with fibromyalgia in a revealing Netflix documentary, Mother Monster seemed to let her fans in like never before. In between dominating the Billboard charts and putting on jaw-dropping performances on tour, the Joanne singer also found love and got engaged. And that's just the surface of her very busy year. Read on to get recap of all the times Lady Gaga was the most fascinating person in 2017.