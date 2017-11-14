Stranger Things Fans Will Love These Candles as Much as Eleven Loves Eggos

After binge-watching season two of Stranger Things faster than Dart devours Dustin's 3 Musketeers bars, we've been rabidly searching for something to satisfy our Hawkins obsession while not-so-patiently waiting for more details on season three. That's why we could barely contain our excitement upon hearing that candle collections inspired by the Netflix series exist out there on the internet.

Though there are many independent retailers now selling candles that cater to the devoted Stranger Things fan base, Bubble & Geek's are at the top of our wish list. The company produces both handmade soy candle jars and wax melts with scents that pay tribute to different aspects of the show, like one of Jim Hopper's most infamous quotes and a certain character who passed away too soon (*cough* #JusticeForBarb *cough*). These candles may not be quite as hypnotizing as that epic candle that "bleeds" wax just like Eleven's nose, but hey, they're certainly a bit nicer on our budgets, as each eight-ounce jar only costs $16.

Whether you're dying to fill your own home with the scents of Hawkins or looking for the perfect holiday gift for your Stranger Things-obsessed pal, you can shop all four of Bubble & Geek's Stranger Things-themed candles ahead.