Game of Thrones
49 Reactions We Had While Watching the Mind-Blowing Game of Thrones Finale
Game of Thrones
The Best Moment of the Game of Thrones Finale Came Straight Outta Winterfell
Game of Thrones
These 31 Epic Game of Thrones T-Shirts Rule More Than the 7 Kingdoms
Here's Everyone Arya Has Straight-Up Murdered on Game of Thrones

When it comes to murder, Arya Stark has quickly risen through the ranks as one of the most deadly characters on Game of Thrones. By the time we reach season seven, she's an unofficial member of the Faceless Men and she is not f*cking around. Sure, she's got her kill list to tend to, but we've seen time and time again that she's willing to dispatch anyone else who's foolish enough to get in her way.

Between all her impulsive killing and some of the most masterful revenge plots we've ever seen, Arya has taken care of quite a few people in Westeros, and she's not even close to being done. As a note, we're not including the two names she gives to Jaqen H'ghar (The Tickler and Ser Amory Lorch) since she didn't commit those with her own hand. Let's take a look at her victims so far. After all, the list is only bound to grow in season eight.

The Stable Boy
A Lone Frey Soldier
Polliver and a Wounded Lannister Soldier
Rorge
Ser Meryn Trant
The Waif
Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers
Walder Frey
Pretty Much the Rest of the Men in House Frey
Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger
