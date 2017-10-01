 Skip Nav
Don't Be Surprised If Amal Clooney Wears These Spring '18 Looks Right Off the Runway

For the past few months, Amal Clooney has been busy taking care of her twins. Now, the human rights lawyer is slowly making more public appearances like on dinner dates with George and at work. Despite all her new obligations, Amal still manages to take the time to dress up when she steps out. Just recently she showed off a pair of Monse striped trousers and a Bottega Veneta suit.

These outfits prove Amal has skillfully mastered the postpregnancy style and it won't be long before this mama has an entirely fresh new wardrobe. She may already be looking at the Spring '18 runways for inspiration, and we'd like to think we know exactly what she'll shop for. Read on to see what we hope Amal will wear as she continues to embrace the spotlight.

Amal Clooney's Biggest Style Secret Is Decades Old

Dior
We know red is a power woman color and Amal wears it well. This dress would be fitting for her dinner dates with George or charity events. We might even suggest Amal give the trench coat a try — she can pull it off.
Dolce & Gabbana
This top is suitable for Amal's many public engagements, including her meetings at the United Nations. She can tuck the floral blouse into a pair of slim-fit black trousers and a matching blazer for a more professional feel.
Bottega Veneta
Given Amal's love for sophisticated shift dresses, we think this neutral color option works for all occasions. Amal can dress the look up with a bright bag or heel or go casual with a pair of flats.
Alberta Ferretti
Though Amal's chosen much more casual looks from the label, we would like to see her in this shimmery pale pink dress for red carpet events. We have a feeling she'd appreciate the glamour and elegant vibes this ensemble brings.
Missoni
The next time Amal travels, we hope she packs this sweater into her suitcase. She can wear it with a pair of flared jeans or tucked into her trousers.
