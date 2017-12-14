All These Zara Pieces Are Under $100 and They're, Like, Beyond Great

When we tell you all of the Zara pieces here are below $100, you'll probably be a little blown away. That's because we found the items that aren't only on trend for the new year, but well made and splashed with standout details. You can't turn down these glitzy skirts and dresses for party season, and there are tees, boots, and jackets here you'll wear way beyond Winter.

We searched for the most intricate earrings and bags, and even found shoes with a round heel that remind us of the eccentric, mismatched Jacquemus design Emily Ratajkowski and Selena Gomez have worn on the red carpet. Ahead, your shopping guide. Trust us when we say you're in good hands.