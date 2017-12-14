 Skip Nav
All These Zara Pieces Are Under $100 and They're, Like, Beyond Great
All These Zara Pieces Are Under $100 and They're, Like, Beyond Great

When we tell you all of the Zara pieces here are below $100, you'll probably be a little blown away. That's because we found the items that aren't only on trend for the new year, but well made and splashed with standout details. You can't turn down these glitzy skirts and dresses for party season, and there are tees, boots, and jackets here you'll wear way beyond Winter.

We searched for the most intricate earrings and bags, and even found shoes with a round heel that remind us of the eccentric, mismatched Jacquemus design Emily Ratajkowski and Selena Gomez have worn on the red carpet. Ahead, your shopping guide. Trust us when we say you're in good hands.

Zara Leather Crossbody Bag With Pleated Strap Detail
Leather Crossbody Bag With Pleated Strap Detail
$100
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Lilac High Heel Leather Court Shoes
High Heel Leather Court Shoes
$60
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara T-Shirt With Front Slogan
T-Shirt With Front Slogan
$16
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Velvet Over the Knee High Heel Boots
Velvet Over the Knee High Heel Boots
$100
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Flat Two Tone Leather Ankle Boots
Flat Two Tone Leather Ankle Boots
$100
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Casual Suit
Double Breasted Casual Suit Jacket
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Casual Suit
Casual Suit Trousers
$40
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Pleated Striped Skirt
Pleated Striped Skirt
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Chain Mail Earrings With Stones
Chain Mail Earrings With Stones
$20
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Cropped Jacquard Dress and Trousers
Jacquard Dress
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Cropped Jacquard Dress and Trousers
Cropped Jacquard Trousers
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Sweater Set
Sweater With Bow
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Sweater Set
Ribbed Skirt
$30
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Pleated Velvet Set
Pleated Velvet T-Shirt
$30
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Pleated Velvet Set
Pleated Velvet Trousers
$30
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Sequined Sock Style Slingback Court Shoes
Sequined Sock Style Slingback Court Shoes
$100
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Midi Skirt
Midi Skirt
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Multicolored Sequin Top
Multicolored Sequin Top
$36
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Checked Vinyl Tote
Checked Vinyl Tote
$60
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Shiny High Heel Court Shoes
Shiny High Heel Court Shoes
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Faux Leather Shirt Dress
Faux Leather Shirt Dress
$60
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Strapless Swimsuit
Strapless Swimsuit
$36
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Real Vintage High Rise Textured Jeans
Real Vintage High Rise Textured Jeans
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Silver Pleated Dress
Silver Pleated Dress
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Red Three Quarter-Length Coat
Red Three Quarter-Length Coat
$90
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Fringed Jacket
Fringed Jacket
$90
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Trousers With Fringed Hems
Trousers With Fringed Hems
$36
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Jumpsuit With Ruffled Straps
Jumpsuit With Ruffled Straps
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Sequined Skirt
Sequined Skirt
$90
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Textured Scarf With Slogan
Textured Scarf With Slogan
$36
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Shirt With Contrasting Fringe
Shirt With Contrasting Fringe
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Faux Shearling Sweatshirt
Faux Shearling Sweatshirt
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Stretch Ankle Boots With Rounded High Heels
Stretch Ankle Boots With Rounded High Heels
$80
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Rigid Printed Miniaudière
Rigid Printed Miniaudière
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
