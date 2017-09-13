 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Wild New Ways Women Are Wearing Skirts This Fall

It's crazy to believe that season after season, we seem to find new ways to wear the classic skirt. Denim minis are being deconstructed (they look like jean jackets tied around the waist!) and gingham midis have voluminous ruffles down to there. But we're also coming up with fresh styling tricks.

Why not throw your polka-dot maxi over jeans and finish with a neon sweater? Or slip your leather pencil skirt over a supersize button-down, and let the shirt peek out from under the hemline. The options seem endless once you digest the looks ahead, so choose your favorite outfits and start re-creating them. Oh, and if you need to update your wardrobe with some new options, we included a few of our favorites too.

Related
There's a Skirt Shape For Every Body Type — and We've Got Proof

Wear a deconstructed wrap skirt with a fuzzy sport sweatshirt and heels.
Layer a leather skirt over an oversize button-down, then cap it off with a neutral-toned blazer.
Throw on a printed skirt over your slouchy boyfriend jeans, and roll them up to reveal your sneakers.
Put on a pleated skirt with a blazer in an eye-catching color, then match your patterned accessories.
Contrast prints in monochrome shades, and slip into your white booties.
Tuck a powder pink sweater into a dark burgundy skirt to play with Fall's most popular tones.
Get asymmetric with your look and play the layering game. A wrap skirt pairs elegantly over one with a triangular hem.
Shop for a deconstructed denim skirt that appears to be a jean jacket tied around the waist. Style it with platform sneakers.
Work a frilly one with high-tops and a collegiate sweatshirt.
Stick to neutrals and play with proportions, grounding out your look with dark, slouchy knee-high boots.
Bring your ruffled Summer skirt into Fall when you throw on your denim jacket, and ground out the look with combat boots.
Put on your favorite black miniskirt with a sweatshirt and trainer sneakers, then throw on your long plaid double-breasted coat.
Let one just peek out from under an anorak that you pair with thigh-high boots.
Polish off a flowy skirt and tee with a belt and chic-looking sock boots.
Try a dark-wash denim skirt with a graphic sweatshirt or hoodie and low-top embellished sneakers.
Dare to go sheer for an event in a longer sweatshirt or tunic, complete with heels.
Style your denim pencil skirt with a sweater that's got balloon sleeves and a pair of '80s-inspired glove pumps.
Take your typical skirt suit and try working it with crisp white sneakers instead of pumps, complete with an artsy bag.
Mix the most striking materials when you slip into metallic boots with a patent skirt. Mute the combination with a long, simple blazer.
Add boho appeal to your plaid skirt set with a curvy hobo bag.
Tuck a long-sleeved button-down into your wrap skirt, and think bright when it comes to your bag and boots.
Match the checks on your midi skirt to the pattern on your neckerchief.
Go for simplicity: wear a button-down with a classic skirt, sock boots, a statement bag, and statement earrings. The look will take you from the office to after-work drinks.
Wrap your silk ruffled midi around a pair of cropped jeans, and walk comfortably in furry loafers.
Play with white and yellow when you tuck your cozy jumper into a distressed mini. Relax the look with slingback flats and an easy bag.
Wear a long blanket skirt with a denim jacket and shiny leather boots.
Style a black leather design with a plaid blazer and snakeskin boots, making for an unexpected combination.
Throw a long trench over your Summer staples, including that picnic skirt and cropped blouse.
Execute the half-tuck when you let one side of your button-down hang loose. Add polish with a blazer on top.
Play with fabrics when you mix a distressed caftan with a crochet maxi.
A floral jacquard skirt will forever pair flawlessly with your classic leather jacket. Add an extra layer of warmth with a turtleneck this season.
22
more images
Start Slideshow
Style TipsStyle How ToGet The LookStreet StyleSkirtsFallTrendsFall FashionShopping
Shop More
J.W.Anderson Skirts SHOP MORE
J.W.Anderson
Blue Denim A-Line Skirt
from SSENSE
$635$159
J.W.Anderson
washed indigo patchwork gathered skirt
from Totokaelo
$450$225
J.W.Anderson
Indigo Denim Ruffle Skirt
from SSENSE
$450$261
J.W.Anderson
green / yellow orbit hem skirt
from Totokaelo
$860$189.20
J.W.Anderson
Asymmetric Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Skirt - Sky blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$820$328
Maeve Skirts SHOP MORE
Maeve
Bryony Apron Skirt
from Anthropologie
$118
Maeve
Iana Striped Skirt
from Anthropologie
$98
Maeve
Pleated Metallic Skirt
from Anthropologie
$88
Maeve
Linen Suspender Skirt
from Anthropologie
$118
Maeve
Rose Gold Mini Skirt
from Anthropologie
$118$39.95
Balenciaga Mini Skirts SHOP MORE
Balenciaga
Asymmetric Checked Wool Mini Skirt - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,015$710
Balenciaga
Pleat-front twill mini skirt
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$735
Balenciaga
Tweed mini skirt
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$805$402
Balenciaga
Rivet-detail mini skirt
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,185$592
Balenciaga
Wool wrap miniskirt
from mytheresa
$1,115$557
J.W.Anderson Skirts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
iamchouquette
styleyourselfie
iamchouquette
apaintedsoul
Maeve Skirts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cnazzurri
polishedwhimsy
thequeencitystyle
_anna_english
Balenciaga Mini Skirts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
nyfashionhunter
nyfashionhunter
lolitamas
juliacomil
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds