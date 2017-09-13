The Wild New Ways Women Are Wearing Skirts This Fall

It's crazy to believe that season after season, we seem to find new ways to wear the classic skirt. Denim minis are being deconstructed (they look like jean jackets tied around the waist!) and gingham midis have voluminous ruffles down to there. But we're also coming up with fresh styling tricks.

Why not throw your polka-dot maxi over jeans and finish with a neon sweater? Or slip your leather pencil skirt over a supersize button-down, and let the shirt peek out from under the hemline. The options seem endless once you digest the looks ahead, so choose your favorite outfits and start re-creating them. Oh, and if you need to update your wardrobe with some new options, we included a few of our favorites too.