The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best White T-Shirt of Your Life
Kate Middleton Was the Belle of the Ball at Every Wedding She's Ever Attended
10 Pieces of Clothing to Ditch Now
8 Iconic Princess Diana Outfits That Have Stood the Test of Time

Though she was tragically taken before her time, Princess Diana left behind a legacy that won't be forgotten. From the parenting traditions that she's passed down to William and his growing family to the philanthropic work that her son Harry now continues in her honor, there is evidence of Diana's love and influence at every turn. She will also be remembered for her style and the way her outfits changed as her life did. From her early appearances as a newlywed to that famous "revenge dress," Diana will always be a fashion icon. And you'll be surprised just how many of her looks are as chic now as they were decades ago when she first wore them.

Princess Diana Taught Us 7 Style Lessons We'll Never, Ever Forget

The Boho Tie Top
The Octopussy Dress
The Illusion Dress
The Cannes Gown
The Revenge Dress
The Haunted Dress
The Blue Versace Dress
The Red Cross Dress
