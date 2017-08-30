Princess Diana Was the Ultimate '80s Style Icon, and These Pics Are Proof

When Prince George started nursery school in England at the start of the new year, many royal watchers thought back to images of young Prince William, George's dad, marking the same milestone back in the '80s.

With that decade on our minds, we couldn't help reminiscing about William's mother, Princess Diana, and how her style perfectly encapsulated so much that was wacky and wonderful about '80s style. We did a bit of digging to find 11 photos of the late princess that pretty much sum up the era — think blazers, big collars, and so much silk.