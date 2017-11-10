 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
Fashion Month's 9 Most Wearable Trends
The Royals
Kate Middleton Has Her Pick of All These Royal Tiaras
Kohl's
Why Vera Wang Refuses to Design an "OMG, Can I Pull This Off?" Look For Kohl's
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We're Warning You, Selena Gomez's Sexiest Outfits of 2017 Will Make Your Heart Beat Faster

Selena Gomez is the type of celebrity that can even make a simple turtleneck sweater look sexy, but there's no denying that there have been more than a few outfits that have stood out from the rest. Whether she's at the airport showing off her toned abs in a crop top or on a date-night wearing a sheer dress that will make you blush, Selena Gomez saved her sexiest outfits for 2017. Keep reading to have a look at her most revealing looks of the year ahead.

Related
Selena Gomez Took All the Right Precautions to Wear This Completely Sheer Dress
LBD
Ribbed Shirt
Thigh-High Midi Dress
September 2017
Leather Pants
Sheer Dress
Crop Top
Navy Wrap Dress
Red Slit Dress
Evening Gown
Bralette
Cutout Dress
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Celebrity Street StyleSelena GomezCelebrity Style
Melania Trump
Melania Trump Would Probably Have a Field Day Looking at Her Old Met Gala Dresses
by Marina Liao
Pippa Middleton's Bow Earrings
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton's Coat Might Strike You, but Her Earrings Will Downright Impress You
by Sarah Wasilak
How Many Times Have Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Broken Up
Celebrity Couples
Selena and Justin Have Been On and Off So Much, They Define the Phrase "Breakup to Makeup"
by Monica Sisavat
Lais Ribeiro Victoria's Secret Model
Lais Ribeiro
9 Fast Facts About Lais Ribeiro, the Victoria's Secret Angel in the $2 Million Fantasy Bra
by Sarah Wasilak
Queen Letizia Carolina Herrera Sequin Dress
Queen Letizia
The Sequins on Queen Letizia's $5,990 Dress Make It Hard to Look Away
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds