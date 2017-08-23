At-Home Cardio Workout | 10-Minute Video
No Running Required: 10-Minute At-Home Cardio Sweat Session
You don't have to run to get a good cardio workout. We've rounded up all sorts of heart-pumping moves to help you sweat it out in the comfort of your living room. With no equipment needed, this quick workout is excuse-proof, too. Press play, and get ready to shred some calories.
I had to press pause for a second for water!! I love this workout when I need a break from HIIT workouts!!
oh yay! Love all the workout videos you guys post!
www.littleblackshell.com