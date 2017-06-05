No-Run Cardio Workout | 20 Minutes
A Calorie-Burning Workout For People Who Hate to Run
Photo 1 of 12
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
A Calorie-Burning Workout For People Who Hate to Run
We get it. Not everyone is in love with running. But we also know that cardio is an important component of being physically fit. This quick, no-running workout will leave you breathing hard — in the best way possible. The mix of bodyweight and plyometric exercises is perfect for building muscle while torching calories.
Here's the workout with directions. Keep scrolling for explanations on the moves.