You don't need any equipment to tone, strengthen, and shape your booty. This 10-minute workout from Katie Dunlop of Love Sweat Fitness gets the job done fast. You'll be surprised how little time it takes to get your backside burning.

On Anna: Show Me Your Mumu top, Sweaty Betty bra and tights, and Dr. Scholl's shoes.

On Katie: Onzie outfit and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) shoes.

Yoga Design Lab mats