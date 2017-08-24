Build Strength and Stamina With This Do-Anywhere, No-Equipment Workout

 Skip Nav
High-intensity may be all the rage, but it isn't necessary to go to your edge during every single workout. In fact, there is strong evidence against making HIIT your only form of exercise. By slowing workouts down, you're able to better work on your form, which is huge when it comes to maximizing the benefits of an exercise, said Austin Lopez, CSCS and founder of Ausome Fit. With the focus on technique, you're also less likely to injure yourself, which could sideline you from workouts altogether.

This is precisely the reason that Lopez likes to give his clients AMRAPs (as many reps as possible) to do on their own. Clients can go at a pace that feels comfortable to them, focusing on form over speed. Of course, if their form is locked in, an AMRAP can easily be sped up to max intensity!

For a little taste of the kind of at-home workouts Lopez gives his clients, he shared the following with us. Not only does it work the entire body, but it doesn't require a single piece of equipment. Talk about no excuses.

The Workout

Perform each of the following moves for 30 seconds, completing as many reps as possible. After completing the sixth and final move in the circuit, rest for one minute before beginning again. Run through the circuit a total of three times.

  • Reverse lunge on the right leg
  • Reverse lunge with hop on the right leg
  • Mountain climbers
  • Reverse lunge on the left leg
  • Reverse lunge with hop on the left leg
  • Push-ups of your choice

Instructions For Each Move


Reverse Lunge

  • Stand with your feet hip distance apart with your hands at your hips. Take a large and controlled step backward.
  • Keep your core stable, and lower your body until both legs are bent in right angles; your back heel should be lifted.
  • Return to standing by pressing your front heel into the floor and bringing your back leg forward to the starting position. This completes one rep.


Reverse Lunge With Hop

  • Start by coming into a lunge.
  • With momentum, swing one leg forward to hop up onto your opposite foot, and then land softly back in a lunge. This completes one rep.


Mountain Climbers

  • Start in a traditional plank — shoulders over hands and weight on your toes.
  • With your core engaged, bring one knee forward under your chest, with the toes just off the ground. Return to your basic plank. Switch legs, bringing the other knee forward.
  • Keep switching legs and begin to pick up the pace until it feels a little like running in place in a plank position.


Push-Up
The below instructions are for a traditional push-up, but feel free to do the push-up variation of your choice.

  • Start in a traditional plank — shoulders over hands and weight on your toes.
  • Take a breath in, and as you exhale, bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the ground. Stop as soon as your shoulders are in line with your elbows.
  • Inhale to straighten the arms. If this is too difficult, do this exercise with your knees on the floor. This counts as one rep.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
