100-Rep Bodyweight Workout
A 100-Rep Bodyweight Workout That Can Be Done in Just 5 Minutes
Don't think you have time to exercise? This 100-rep workout can be done in just under five minutes. And the best part is that you don't need any equipment — just your body. These moves combine cardio plus strength training, so you'll be huffing and puffing and will feel your muscles burning. Want more of a workout? Repeat this 10-move circuit for a total of 5-10 times.
Make modifications for each move as needed to make it easier or harder.
- 10 Jump squats
Note: If this is too intense, squat down without the jump.
- 10 Alternating Forward Lunges (5 on each side)
Note: Keep both knees at 90-degree angles, lowering your back knee down to just above the floor.
- 10 Criss-Cross Jumping Jacks
Note: Alternate which foot is in front each time.
- 10 Push-Ups
Note: Rest your knees on the floor if you need to.
- 10 Triceps Dips
Note: Rest your hands on a bench or table, or do them on the floor.
- 10 Burpees
Note: Do any variation you want.
- 10 Side-Plank Leg Lifts (5 on each side)
Note: Rest on your hand or on your elbow.
- 10 Sumo Squats
Note: Keep weight in the heels to really target the glutes.
- 10 Mountain Climbers (5 on each leg)
Note: If you can't hop the feet forward, step forward instead.
- 10 Diamond Sit-Ups
Note: If it's difficult to touch the floor in front of your feet, just touch the feet.
Try to complete each of these moves without any rest in between. Challenge yourself to keep moving, no matter how slowly you complete the moves, and remember that you'll be able to rest once you do that last sit-up!
