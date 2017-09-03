 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
77 Snacks to Satisfy Hunger, All Under 150 Calories
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Healthy Eating Tips
I Added These 4 Things to My Salad and Now I'm Not Hungry Till Dinner

45-Minute Bodyweight Workout

This Sassy Sweat Session Will Work Every Muscle in Your Body

This 45-minute workout from celebrity trainer Astrid Swan will tone your abs and ass and just about everything else, but it will also leave you feeling extra sassy. You will be challenged by moves you've never seen before! Bonus: you don't need any equipment for this workout, but do grab some water and a towel to wipe your brow. Chances are high you will need both.

Wardrobe Credit:
On Anna: Cotton on Body top, Lululemon tights, and Adidas shoes
On Astrid: Kira Gracetop, Goldsheep tights, and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) shoes
On Joyce: Cotton on Body outfit and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) shoes
Corkcicle water bottle
Manduka mat
Join the conversation
Advanced WorkoutsBodyweight Workouts45-minute WorkoutsFull-body WorkoutsClass FitsugarWorkoutsStrength Training
Join The Conversation
Class Fitsugar
Debloat and Detox With Some Flat-Belly Yoga
by Anna Renderer
30-Minute Barre Hop Dance Workout
Class Fitsugar
Mix Hip-Hop Moves With Barre Exercises to Get 1 Wicked Workout
by Anna Renderer
30-Minute Pilates-Based Cardio Workout
Class Fitsugar
30-Minute Fat-Burning Pilates Workout
by Anna Renderer
No-Run Cardio Workout | Video
Class Fitsugar
At-Home Cardio — No Running Required!
by Anna Renderer
20-Minute Arms and Abs Workout With Weights
Class Fitsugar
20-Minute Flat-Belly and Toned-Arms Workout
by Anna Renderer
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds