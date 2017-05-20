A Workout to Help Tone Your Arms and Back For Strapless Wedding Gowns

If a strapless gown is in your future, or you're just trying to build some strength, we've got some at-home moves that'll mix up your regular routine and target all the muscles in your gorgeous arms. This five-move, five-minute routine strengthens, sculpts, and tones — and it even gets your heart rate up for a little cardio!

Start with shadowboxing cross punches and uppercuts before hitting the floor for planking moves. Once you're through the bodyweight exercises, kick things up a notch with some hand weights — man-maker burpees will give those arms a killer workout, while also toning the rest of your body. Think of it as a bonus round.