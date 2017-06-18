15-Minute Beginner Low-Impact Cardio

You can burn serious calories without all that jumping around. We don't have anything against bouncing, but sometimes you want to give your joints a rest, and with this low-pact workout, you can. We give you 15 minutes of heart-thumping cardio, no equipment or jumping required. Press play and get ready to work — your downstairs neighbors just might appreciate this low-impact workout, too. If you're looking for a longer low-impact sweat sesh, check out this 30-minute workout.