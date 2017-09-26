Cardio Workout For Home No Equipment Necessary
This At-Home Cardio Workout Contains Zero Running
You can get your heart rate up in the comfort of your own home. Skip the gym and the cardio machines for this short, fun, and challenging cardio workout. We think you'll love it! And your arms and legs will feel worked, too. Equipment wise, you will need a step (for step-ups) and a jump rope. If there are no stairs in your home, use a small bench, march in place with some vigor, or up the intensity by running in place doing the high-knee run — this advanced variation works the abs, too. If you don't have a jump rope, just imagine you do and hop over your imaginary rope.
The Warmup
|Exercise
|Time / Reps
|March in place
|2 minutes
|Step-ups
|2 minutes
|Jump rope
|2 minutes
|Stretch
|Hamstrings, quads, calves, inner thighs
The Workout
|Exercise
|Time / Reps
|Jumping jacks and cross jacks
|2 minutes
|Squats
|1 minute
|Alternating side lunges
|20 reps
|Jump rope
|1 minute
|Jump squats
|15 reps
|March in place
|1 minute
|Burpees
|15 reps
|March in place
|1 minute
|Walking lunges
|20 reps
|Squats
|1 minute
|Jump rope
|1 minute
|Jump squats
|15 reps
|Jump rope
|1 minute
|Step-ups
|2 minutes
|March in place
|2 minutes
|Push-ups
|20
|Ab work / your choice
|5 minutes
|Triceps dips
|30 reps
Need help with the five minutes of ab work? Here are a few workouts to follow:
This workout is definitely not low impact, and if you have downstairs neighbors it could seriously bother them. Take care of yourself and your knees — modify if needed. Remember to stretch your entire body when you're done.