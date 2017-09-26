This At-Home Cardio Workout Contains Zero Running

You can get your heart rate up in the comfort of your own home. Skip the gym and the cardio machines for this short, fun, and challenging cardio workout. We think you'll love it! And your arms and legs will feel worked, too. Equipment wise, you will need a step (for step-ups) and a jump rope. If there are no stairs in your home, use a small bench, march in place with some vigor, or up the intensity by running in place doing the high-knee run — this advanced variation works the abs, too. If you don't have a jump rope, just imagine you do and hop over your imaginary rope.

The Warmup

Exercise Time / Reps March in place 2 minutes Step-ups 2 minutes Jump rope 2 minutes Stretch Hamstrings, quads, calves, inner thighs

The Workout

Exercise Time / Reps Jumping jacks and cross jacks 2 minutes Squats 1 minute Alternating side lunges 20 reps Jump rope 1 minute Jump squats 15 reps March in place 1 minute Burpees 15 reps March in place 1 minute Walking lunges 20 reps Squats 1 minute Jump rope 1 minute Jump squats 15 reps Jump rope 1 minute Step-ups 2 minutes March in place 2 minutes Push-ups 20 Ab work / your choice 5 minutes Triceps dips 30 reps

This workout is definitely not low impact, and if you have downstairs neighbors it could seriously bother them. Take care of yourself and your knees — modify if needed. Remember to stretch your entire body when you're done.